1 killed, 3 injured in north St. Louis County crash

Police on the scene of a fatal crash in north St. Louis County. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - One man was killed and his three passengers were injured in a single-car crash in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 8:15 on Vickie Place. They said the car was going south when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was killed and his three male passengers were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV