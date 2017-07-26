KSDK
1 killed, 3 injured in north St. Louis County crash

Sam Clancy, KSDK 10:34 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - One man was killed and his three passengers were injured in a single-car crash in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 8:15 on Vickie Place. They said the car was going south when it ran off the road and struck a tree. 

The driver was killed and his three male passengers were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

