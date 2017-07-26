1 killed, 3 injured in north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - One man was killed and his three passengers were injured in a single-car crash in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at around 8:15 on Vickie Place. They said the car was going south when it ran off the road and struck a tree.
The driver was killed and his three male passengers were taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs