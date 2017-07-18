1 officer, 2 others injured in south St. Louis car crash

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - One St. Louis police officer and two others were transported to the hospital Tuesday night following a car crash in south St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby, the accident happened on Loughborough between Grand and Interstate-55 around 9 p.m. Two others were injured in the crash.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital with not-life threatening injuries.

Officials did not issue an explanation on what led up to the crash

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

