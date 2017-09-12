1-year-old dies after being left in car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 1-year-old died after being left in a car for an extended period of time in south St. Louis County Monday.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Casa Dia Montessori School on the 600 block of Kinswood Lane around 6 p.m. on Monday where they found the boy unresponsive. It’s unclear who the vehicle belonged to where he was found, but police say it was not a school vehicle.

The 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Louis County’s Crimes Against Persons Bureau is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

