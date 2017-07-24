KSDK
10 homes evacuated after gas leak in Wentzville

Sam Clancy, KSDK 5:05 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

WENTZVILLE, MO. - Ten homes in Wentzville were evacuated after an Ameren gas main break Monday afternoon.

The gas line break occurred near Spring Water Court in the Whisper Creek subdivision in Wentzville.

The Wentzville Police department said Ameren believed the incident was contained at around 4:50, but said anyone in the area who smelled gas in their house should call police.

