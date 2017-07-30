10 injured after pick-up crashes into MetroBus

The St. Louis Fire Department said nine bus passengers and the driver of a pick-up truck were injured after the truck crashed into the back of a Metro Bus Sunday morning. (Photo: Derk Brown, Custom)

The St. Louis Fire Department said nine bus passengers and the driver of a pick-up truck were injured after the truck crashed into the back of a MetroBus Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis.

A spokeswoman for Bi-State Development said only one bus passenger said he or she was injured at first, but several others reported injuries a short time after the 10:15 crash.

