10-year-old fatally shot accidentally by 13-year-old brother near Lafayette Square

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy near Lafayette Square. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed near Lafayette Square Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Kealty Lane around 5:45 p.m. where they found the boy shot in the head. He was neither conscious nor breathing when police arrived. He died a short time later.

Further investigation revealed the 10-year-old’s 13-year-old brother accidentally shot him while they were handling a firearm.

The 13-year-old is currently in the custody of juvenile authorities. The 28-year-old mother of both the victim and 13-year-old was also taken into custody.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

