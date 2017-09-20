10-year-old missing from STL

Tyron Pembrook-Hagood has been missing since Sept. 15

ST. LOUIS - Police are asking for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Tyron Pembrook-Hagood was last seen on Friday, September 15. Officers say he may be in the company of a juvenile female companion, and they may still be in the local area.

Tyron is described as a black male, 4-foot-10, 85 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are urging caution to anyone who sees Tyron or his companion. They say to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone who has any information about Tyron's whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the St. Louis Police Department at 1-314-444-5555.

