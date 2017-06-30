100 years later, East St. Louis remembers race riots

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - East St. Louis will mark an historic and horrific anniversary this weekend - 100 years ago several blocks of the city burned to the ground in race riots with dozens, if not hundreds, of people killed in the violence.

It happened over July 1 and July 2 in 1917. Racial tensions over blacks replacing striking white union workers boiled over when a group of whites went on a shooting rampage in a black neighborhood, and retaliating gun fire unintentionally killed two police officers.

Hundreds of buildings were burned. The official death toll was 39 black residents and nine white residents. But there are several accounts that dozens more were killed, mostly African Americans, as white rioters flushed them from homes and other hiding places with fire and shot or hanged them when they escaped.

Retired educator Doctor Lillian Parks says it is a part of our region's history that's often overlooked.

“These were courageous people,” says Parks who is serving on the East St. Louis 1917 Centennial Commission and Cultural Initiative. “They went through this in their own homes. That really inspires me.”

There are several events planned on both sides of the river this weekend to, as Doctor Parks says, "commemorate" not celebrate" the anniversary.

For a list of events, click here.





