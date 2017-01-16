11-year-old killed in N. STL hit-and-run

Family members identified the victim as 11-year-old Brennan Leachman. (Photo: Courtesy Family, Custom)

NORTH ST. LOUIS – An 11-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle accident in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wabada and Union. The victim was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

Family members identified the victim as 11-year-old Brennan Leachman.

Some stuffed toys were just placed by those grieving death of 11 year old boy killed in overnight crash in north #STL @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/aCMQeL3oVZ — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) January 16, 2017

A spokesperson for the police department tells NewsChannel 5 that the driver of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene on foot after the crash. The suspect is still at large.

