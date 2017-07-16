11-year-old with brain cancer dies

LEBANON, ILL. - An 11-year-old Lebanon, Illinois girl with brain cancer has died.

According to a spokesperson at Cardinal Glennon, Katherine Cook died Saturday night.

Cook first gained local attention after her sister held a yard sale to raise money for her funeral.

Two weeks ago, Katherine’s sister, Elizabeth, held a yard sale to raise money to help her family as they prepared to say goodbye to Katherine.

A GoFundMe raised over $20,000 for the Cook family.

