$1.15M lotto ticket sold in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - Check your pockets because it may be your lucky day!
A Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a Collinsville liquor store is a $1.15 million winner.
The quick pick ticket was sold at Midtowne Liquor on Clay Street and matched all five numbers-- 03, 11, 14, 16 and 33.
If you're the lucky winner, you're encouraged to immediately sign the back of the ticket and put in a safe place until you visit a lottery prize center. You have one year from the drawing date to claim your prize.
For more information, visit http://illinoislottery.com.
PHOTOS: Faces of those who have won the lottery!
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs