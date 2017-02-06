$1.15M lotto ticket sold in Collinsville

File photo (Photo: zentilia, Custom)

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - Check your pockets because it may be your lucky day!

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a Collinsville liquor store is a $1.15 million winner.

The quick pick ticket was sold at Midtowne Liquor on Clay Street and matched all five numbers-- 03, 11, 14, 16 and 33.

If you're the lucky winner, you're encouraged to immediately sign the back of the ticket and put in a safe place until you visit a lottery prize center. You have one year from the drawing date to claim your prize.

For more information, visit http://illinoislottery.com.

PHOTOS: Faces of those who have won the lottery!

(© 2017 KSDK)