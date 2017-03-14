12-year-old shot and killed in S. STL overnight

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old was shot and killed in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. and believed to have happened on the 3200 block of Michigan Avenue, but the exact location is currently unknown.

Police say the victim was driven to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

No other information is available at this time.

© 2017 KSDK-TV