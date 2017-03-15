Yolanda Jackson(R) and Donnie Holmes(L) were charged with involuntary manslaughter & 2 counts endangring welfare of a child. Holmes was also charged with 2 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm & 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance. (Photo: SLMPD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – The parents of a 12-year-old boy killed in and accidental shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis Tuesday night were charged Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the 12-year-old victim and a 9-year-old boy were home alone when they found a gun and start playing with it. The gun accidentally went off and 12-year-old Damien Holmes was struck in the head.

Police received the call just before 11 p.m. after the 12-year-old was transported to the hospital by his father.

Yolanda Jackson, 40, and Donnie Holmes, 41, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Holmes was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson is being held on a $200,000 bond while Holmes is being held on a $300,000 bond. Both bonds are cash only.

The shooting was classified as an accident, but homicide and child abuse units were investigating.

During the investigation, police found that the parents left the children unsupervised in the home. Police said there was a handgun, shotgun and ammunition for both inside the home.

Additionally, police found substances confirmed to be cocaine base, amphetamine, Tramadol and marijuana.

Holmes was not legally allowed to have the guns because of a felony committed in 1996.

According to the Brady Campaign, nearly 3,000 children are unintentionally shot annually, with more than 100 killed.

One thing that can help reduce that number: Making sure your guns are locked up.

We checked, and several community groups and local law enforcement agencies offer gun locks for free.

More information is available at www.projectchildsafe.org/safety/safety-kit/Missouri.

