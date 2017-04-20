13-year-old shoots self in hand while playing with a gun

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old shot himself in the hand.

The teen was playing with a loaded gun on the back porch of where he lived when it went off and struck him in his hand, according to police.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on the 1900 Block of Herbert. The boy was transported to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The gun was not recovered at the scene, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV