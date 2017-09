Gun. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the hip in the West End neighborhood.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Etzel Avenue, where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

