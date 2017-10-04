143 arrested during Tuesday night protest in St. Louis

People being arrested after protesters shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 Tuesday night. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police made mass arrests near the intersection of Jefferson and Market after protesters closed eastbound Interstate 64 near Compton Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, police announced 143 people were arrested during the protest.

Protesters initially met at Schnucks on Lindell Boulevard before getting into their cars and driving onto the interstate. Police said the protesters closed the highway by driving onto the road, then slowing down and getting out of their cars. The road was closed at around 7:40 p.m.

Demonstrators have driven onto EB I-64 from Kingshighway & many have exited their vehicles. I-64 is shut down in the area. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

Around 8:05 p.m. protesters got off the highway and started marching northbound on Jefferson.

Demonstrators now marching in roadway northbound on Jefferson. EB I-64 is being reopened. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

Police blocked the protesters near the intersection of Jefferson and Market. The protesters moved to the sidewalk along Jefferson before police began making arrests around 8:30 p.m.

Jefferson was reopened just before 10 p.m.

