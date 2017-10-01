15-year-old shot in Sunday evening shooting

Generic photo (Photo: Rex_Wholster, Rex_Wholster)

ST. LOUIS - Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening.

Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the foot and hip near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis just before 8 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The other incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Labadie and Marcus Avenues. The man was shot in the head. Police said he was semiconscious and breathing.

Police did not provide any other information in either incident.

© 2017 KSDK-TV