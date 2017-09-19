16-year-old girl shoots dad in back of head

Black Handgun and bullets on a wooden background. (Photo: CasPhotography, arda savaşcıoğulları)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after they said a 16-year-old girl shot her father in the back of the head.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened late Sunday morning on the 8700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

