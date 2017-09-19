KSDK
Close

16-year-old girl shoots dad in back of head

Sam Clancy, KSDK 2:42 PM. CDT September 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after they said a 16-year-old girl shot her father in the back of the head.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened late Sunday morning on the 8700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories