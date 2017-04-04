18-year-old shot and killed before crash in Florissant

FLORISSANT, MO. - Police are investigating after a man was shot moments before a car accident in Florissant early Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County police responded to the intersection of New Halls Ferry and Green Grass Drive to assist Florissant police around 2 a.m.

The call was initially reported as a vehicle accident around 12:45 a.m., once on scene officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was also found on scene with a gunshot wound, she was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition. A second occupant was found uninjured in the incident.

The investigation remains active, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.



