19-year-old dies days after being pulled from Fugitive Beach

Photo provided by family of David Jackson

ROLLA, MO. - A 19-year-old college student has died after spending several days in the hospital after he was pulled from the water at a beach in Rolla.

David Jackson was swimming with his friends on Aug. 8 at Fugitive Beach when he went underwater. A former lifeguard and employee at the beach pulled him from the water several minutes later. He was in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Jackson graduated from St. Louis University High School is 2016 and was a sophomore at Millikin University.

Sad to share that David Jackson '16 has passed away. Honored to know him. Christ has him. Pray for his family and friends. AMDG — David Laughlin (@Sluhpresident) August 18, 2017

