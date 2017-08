Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot at a gas station early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. Police say the victim was shot by an unknown suspect on a bicycle while on the parking lot of 7-Eleven.

He was driven to the hospital by a friend and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV