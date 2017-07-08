2 arrested in north St. Louis County carjacking

(L-R) Donate Rockett, 17; Damius McPhearson, 17. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Two teenagers were charged and arrested for robbery following a late-night carjacking over the weekend.

Around 12 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a call for a robbery in the 12300 block of Horizon Village Drive. According to officials, 17-year-old Dontae Rockett and 17-year-old Damius McPhearson reportedly stole a car from a victim after displaying a gun at them. The two men then left the scene in the stolen car.

Soon after, police spotted the stolen car and attempted a traffic stop. The two men led the police on a pursuit, ending after they crashed into a curb in Halls Ferry Drive. The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department assisted in their arrest.

Rockett was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle. He is behind held on a $100,000 bond.

McPhearson was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

