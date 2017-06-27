2 bands narrowly escape bus fire in St. Louis

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Two popular bands were on their way to Nashville to perform on Tuesday morning when their tour bus bursted into flames and were forced to evacuate.

“At first, I thought he was kidding. People mess around and yell 'fire,'” said Hundredth band member Andrew Minervini.

Hundredth’s Chadwick Johnson said he is feeling fortunate to have made it out in time.

"We are happy to be alive and we are thankful for Bryan [bus driver] for waking us up and noticing "

Hundredth and Being as an Ocean were scheduled to perform in the Tennessee State Fair, as part of the Vans Warp Tour when their driver woke them up and rushed them off the bus around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Everyone off the bus. Everyone off the bus… And I'm like, 'Oh yeah go back to sleep.' but then I peeked my head out and there was smoke in the hallway and everyone was running off,” he said. “And I'm like okay get out.”

The fire happened as they were passing through St. Louis in the 600 block of Chouteau. When the band members visited the scene hours later, the guys were in shock that they were on the same bus hours before.

None of the 12 people were injured. The bands did lose personal belongings like electronics, clothes, and money, but they say they could care less.

"It could've been worst than what it was, especially looking back at it,” Minervini said. “That kind of smoke and heat can cause someone to pass out and not even know to get out "

The group spent some of their afternoon at a local laundromat, trying to wash some of their clothes to see what they can salvage. The bands have received a massive amount of support from fans and other bands asking if they are okay. It’s been overwhelming, Johnson says, and they appreciate it.

"We had a lot of people reach out and say kind words," said Johnson.

The bands had another tour bus come from Nashville to pick them up on Tuesday. “Being as in Ocean” and “Hundredth” will still take the stage at their next show, which is in a couple of days, in Atlanta.

They say they won’t allow this incident to stop them from doing what they love.

We reached out to the St. Louis Fire Department about what caused the fire, but we haven’t heard back. Johnson says the smoke was coming from the engine and he believes it may have been electrical.

