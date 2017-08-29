2 charged in Florissant carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Two people have been charged after a woman was robbed and carjacked in Florissant on Sunday.
Delmar Dixon and Imani Conley have been charged with first degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest.
On Aug. 27, the Florissant Police Department responded to the first block of St. Eugene on a robbery and motor vehicle theft. The victim stated two suspects approached her, displayed a handgun and stole her purse, vehicle and other items. Dixon and Conley fled the scene in her vehicle.
Both are being held on a $100,000 bond.
