2 children in critical condition following police pursuit

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended at the St. Louis Lambert Airport Tuesday morning.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Lambert International Boulevard.

A Normandy police officer was conducting a routine traffic stop along I70 Westbound when he observed a vehicle commit a moving violation. The officer received confirmation the vehicle was taken in an armed carjacking in St. Louis and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to yield exiting at the airport when an uninvolved vehicle was struck by the suspect's vehicle.

The suspects, who are teenagers were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered on scene, according to police. Multiple passengers in the victim’s vehicle were transported to nearby hospitals.

A nine-year-old is in critical, unstable condition and a five-year-old is in critical stable condition.

