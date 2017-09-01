2 in custody following police-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS - Two suspects were placed into custody Friday following an early afternoon police-involved shooting just north of downtown.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and Cass.
Police said both officers, a man and a woman, were shot in the legs and hands. They were also hit in the face with shrapnel. Both officers were reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
Two loaded guns were recovered from the suspects; one Glock 19, 9-millimeter; and one Zastava Arms, 7.62 x 39-caliber.
St. Louis Metropolitan Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole confirmed two suspects, ages 22 and 24, were placed into custody. No other information was given about the suspects.
A third person, identified as an innocent bystander, was struck by gunfire from the suspects in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. The woman, a 24-year-old, was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical, but stable condition.
Police say one officer is a 35-year-old man with nearly nine years of experience and the other is a 32-year-old woman with nearly 10 years of service.
Several nearby schools were been placed on soft lockdown while police searched for the two suspects
