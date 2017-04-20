2 Laclede gas workers shot and killed, gunman kills himself

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Three men are dead after a shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday mornin.

Two of the shooting victims are Laclede Gas employees, according to police. The two were working on a nearby home at the time of the shooting.

Statement from Laclede Gas

“We are shocked and grieving today after two of our Laclede Gas employees were shot and killed this morning at one of our job sites. We are connecting with their loved ones now. And, we are working with police to understand more about this crisis. We are heartbroken, as you can imagine, and ask that you hold these employees, their families, their friends, Laclede Gas workers and our communities in your thoughts and prayers.”

One of the victims was in his 20s and the other was in his 50s. The suspect, was a man in his 30s and was known to people in the neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. on the 5900 Block of Minerva. It’s unclear what the motive of the shooting was.

This is a developing story and 5 On Your Side will provide updates as we receive them.

© 2017 KSDK-TV