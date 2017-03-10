2 men use car resembling a police car to rob victims at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Police are looking for two men who used a car that looked like a police car to rob a man and a woman at gunpoint early Friday morning.

The two victims were parked at on the 4400 Block of Vista at Newstead when a white Chevrolet Impala with red and blue emergency lights pulled behind them, according to police. Two men got out of the Impala and approached the victims, told them to get out of the vehicle and walk to the back of it. One of the suspects waved a firearm and told the man to empty his pockets, he was then able to run away and contact police. The woman also ran from the scene for safety.

The suspects fled the scene and were last seen traveling east on Vista.

One suspect is about 6’2”, thin build and was wearing a dark blue jacket and dark blue baseball hat with white lettering. The other suspect has been described as 5’8”, stocky build and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

