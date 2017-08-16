2 MetroLink passengers injured by shattered glass

Broken glass (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are investigating after two MetroLink passengers suffered minor injuries from shattered glass Wednesday afternoon after an unknown object struck a window on the train.

The incident occurred as the train was traveling westbound, approaching the UMSL south platform at 7790 Natural Bridge around 1 p.m.

Three St. Louis County police officers, one in uniform and two in plain clothes, were riding the train at the time of the incident.

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information should contact police at 636-529-8210.

