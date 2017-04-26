downtown Clayton, Missouri | Google Maps

ST. LOUIS - Two Missouri cities rank in the top 20 for ‘Best Places to Live in America.’

Clayton came in number 18 on the list and Creve Coeur number 20. Both cities are in St. Louis County.

Niche, used several key factors including location, quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Carmel, Indiana took the top spot.

Best places to live in Missouri 2017, according to Niche:

1. Clayton

2. Creve Coeur

3. Richmond Heights

4. Wildwood

5. Glendale



