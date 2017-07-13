2 officers involved in North County accident

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Two Woodson Terrace police officers were transported to the hospital Thursday evening following an accident in north St. Louis County.

According to St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jiminez, a Woodson Terrace officer spotted a driver on the 10000 block of Natural Bridge around 6 p.m. and attempted to pull them over. At some point, the driver then began to back his car into the cruiser multiple times. Another Woodson Terrace officer arrived on scene shortly after, and the suspect struck that officer's cruiser.

Both officers sustained leg injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. No word was given on their conditions.

The suspect was placed into custody. Officers said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

--> This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

