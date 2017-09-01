KSDK
2 officers shot near downtown St. Louis

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 3:20 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers in a gang unit have been shot near downtown St. Louis, according to police sources.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th and Cass.

Sources say both officers, a man and a woman, were shot in the leg with an assault rifle.  Both officers were reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. They have both been taken to Barnes.

 

 

 

The suspect is at large.

Moments after the two officers were shot, a woman was also shot nearby, in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. Officers say she's listed in critical condition. It's unclear if the two shooting scenes are connected.

Nearby schools have been placed on soft lockdown, and dismissal will occur at normal time but with extra security.

Schools impacted:

  • Vashon High School
  • Dunbar Elementary
  • Innovative Concept Academy
  • Gateway Elementary
  • Gateway Middle School
  • Carr Lane Middle School
  • Jefferson Elementary School

