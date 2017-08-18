2 police officers injured in south St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS - Two police officers were injured in a crash in south St. Louis Friday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Morganford Road and Fyler Avenue around 11:30 a.m. According to police a suspect vehicle struck the officers' vehicle.

Police have a suspect in custody. The officers were transported to a nearby hospital with head injuries. Police say both officers were conscious and breathing.

No other information has been released.

