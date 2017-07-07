2 shot, 1 killed near Union Station MetroLink station

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting near a MetroLink station that left one dead and one injured.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near the Union Station MetroLink Station on Clark Street in downtown St. Louis. According to the initial report, two men were shot by unidentified shooter(s) away from the station platform on street level. One of the men was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

MetroLink officials said trains will not be stopping at Union Station while police investigate the shooting. MetroBus will be picking up and dropping off passengers on 18th Street for the time being.

St. Louis County issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

"Because so many County residents take the MetroLink downtown for baseball, County Executive Steve Stenger is offering any support city police may need to deal with the situation."

No further information was given.

© 2017 KSDK-TV