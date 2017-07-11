2 St. Charles officers transported in hazmat situation

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. CHARLES - Two St. Charles police officers were transported to a hospital Tuesday morning after being exposed to a white substance at an apartment complex.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 700 block of Marina Drive in St. Charles to respond a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the officers noticed a white substance inside the residence. As a precautionary measure, both officers were transported to an area hospital and hazmat crews were called in to investigate the substance.

Officials determined the white substance to be some sort of cleaning material. Both officers were released from the hospital around 6 a.m.

One arrest was made in connection with the domestic dispute. Evacuations were not ordered for the apartment complex residents.

