2 St. Charles officers treated, released following hazmat incident

ST. CHARLES - Two St. Charles police officers were transported to a hospital Tuesday morning after being exposed to a substance at an apartment complex.

Around 12 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the 840 block of Marina Drive in St. Charles to respond a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the officers noticed a white substance inside the residence and began to develop symptoms of possible chemical exposure, including burning eyes, tingling skin, and vomiting. Both responding officers medically evaluated and transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene following the incident. Upon arrival, no toxic substances were found, but three samples were collected as part of the investigation.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital early Tuesday morning.

One arrest was made in connection with the domestic dispute. Evacuations were not ordered for the apartment complex residents, but a shelter in place drill was issued while hazmat crews were on scene.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

