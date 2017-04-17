2 wanted in connection with QuikTrip robbery

The two suspects robbed the QuikTrip on the 10000 block of Page early Sunday morning. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an early morning robbery over the weekend.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, two suspects entered the QuikTrip on the 10000 block of Page and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Police said only one of the suspects was armed.

The two suspects are described as black males with hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, bandanas and light-colored tennis shoes.

Investigators urged anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 KSDK-TV