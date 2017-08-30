2-year-old in critical condition after crash near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Emergency crews are on scene of a serious accident near downtown St. Louis.
Police responded to North 18th Street and Delmar around 9 a.m. Wednesday for a multi-vehicle crash.
A Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on 18th Street when a blue vehicle ran through a stoplight and hit the Pathfinder. A 2-year-old was ejected from the Pathfinder and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
