2-year-old killed following firework mishap

MANCHESTER, MO. - Police are calling the death of a child in Manchester a 'tragic accident' after a series of incidents led to the death of a 2-year-old over the weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, an area family had returned to their grandmother's house from watching a fireworks display in Kirkwood earlier that evening. One of the children in the family van had fallen asleep on the ride back to the house and the mom attempted to not wake the child as their siblings got out of the car.

As the other kids got out of the car to play with sparklers in the front yard, the mother stayed in the car to watch them. During this, one of the children lit a smoke bomb and threw it near the front of the minivan, blocking her line of sight. The smoke filled the van which caused the sleeping child to cough. As the mother attempted to move the van forward to move away from the smoke, she was unaware the child in the car had already gotten out and was standing in front of the van. The child was then struck as the mother moved the car forward.

Police found the 2-year-old non-responsive with serious head trauma as a result of the accident and was given CPR. The child was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officials are investigating the incident as an accident. Investigators did not find any trace of drugs or alcohol in her system.

