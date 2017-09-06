2-year-old slammed to the ground at Dollar General

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A 33-year-old man has been charged with first-degree assault after he slammed a 2-year-old girl into the ground at a north St. Louis business.

According to the criminal complaint, Cleven Smith picked up a 2-year-old girl and slammed her onto a hard floor at the Dollar General on the 4000 block of North Grand on Sept. 2.

Witnesses told officers at the scene Smith and the child were complete strangers. Smith also resisted arrest and was tazed at the scene. Officers later confirmed with the child’s parents’ they did not know Smith.

Smith remains in the hospital after resisting arrest.

There's no word on the child's condition.



