200 flags, 1 mission on Fourth of July

HIGHLAND, ILL. - With 200 flags of 50 stars and 13 stripes, the Highland Optimist Club has one mission: raising the patriotic spirit in the community, along with a little cash.

The organization sold "subscription" programs: they came out and installed permanent bases for American flags, which they will place before each American holiday. They sold more than 200--which is more than double what they had expected.

"So now we’ve got to rethink this and make it bigger and better next year, which is the goal," said Kevin Hemann, who was out placing the flags early July 4 morning.

To find out more about the fundraiser, visit their website.

