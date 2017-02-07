2016 Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses raises $653K for The BackStoppers

ST. LOUIS – The Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association announced a record donation of $653,000 to The BackStoppers Inc. Tuesday morning.

The donation, which is the largest in the organizations 30-year history, was made possible thanks to the proceeds from the 30th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event held on November 23, 2016.

“Today’s donation brings the total amount Guns ‘N Hoses has raised for The BackStoppers to $6.1 million,” David Stokes, president of the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association, said. “We reached this milestone because of the continued support of so many loyal and generous individuals and corporations in St. Louis.”

Photos: Annual Budweiser Guns N Hoses boxing event

