23-year-old mom, son found safe

JACKSON, MO. - UPDATE: Kelli D. Burnell and her son, Presely have been found safe, according to Jackson police.
Jackson police are looking for a mother and her son after they didn’t show up for a doctor’s appointment and haven’t been seen or heard from since April 3.
Kelli D. Burnell, 23, and her son, Presely Thomas, 4, left to go to a doctor’s appointment in Cape Girardeau on April 3 and didn’t show up and have not been in contact with anyone since.
Burnell drives a white 2000 Buick Century with Missouri license plates, ‘KL6X6J’ with a 96.5 sticker in the back window.
Anyone with information should call 573-243-3151 or contact local authorities.
