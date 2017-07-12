24 hour cooling shelter opens in St. Louis County

ThinkStock

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Starting Wednesday, people will have a place to go 24 hours a day to cool-off in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County and the Salvation Army partnered to provide expanded shelter services this summer. The announcement comes on the hottest week of the year so far.

The shelter is located at 10740 Page with a 63132 zip code. It will operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week between July 12 and September 15.

“St. Louis County and The Salvation Army are providing professional services to our most vulnerable residents this summer,” County Executive Steve Stenger said. “Aside from providing relief from the heat, anyone using the shelter will have access to the Salvation Army’s array of services including meals, laundry facilities and case management to help those in need find housing.”

The facility can hold up to 48 people.

In a press release, the County Executive also distributed $150,000 in federal grant money this summer to Cooldownstlouis.org to establish a utility assistance fund.



