3 children killed in crash on Stan Musial Bridge

ST. LOUIS - Two people were injured and three young boys were killed in a rollover accident on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge Thursday night.

The accident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on the eastbound ramp from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to Tucker Boulevard. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer lost control and the SUV overturned multiple times.

Four children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Eric Williams, 3, Lamont Davis, 10, and Danzel Cosey, 11, were killed in the crash. An 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

According to the crash report, the children that died were not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

