3 dead, at least 4 injured in boiler explosion in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Three people are dead after a boiler explosion in Soulard. Four people have been transported to a hospital where two are in critical condition and two are in serious condition, according to the fire department.

At least three buildings were affected in the area.

The boiler exploded around 8 a.m. at Loy-Lange on the 200 Block of Russell, the boiler then crashed through the roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen, which is located at 2030 S. Broadway. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the boiler is about the size of a full size van.

65 firefighters responded to the scene within 15 minutes of the call, around 8 a.m.

The scene is under control and no foul play is suspect, according to fire officials.

Confirmed casualties at the explosion near Soulard this AM. Our thoughts are with people and first responders involved. — Jack Coatar (@jcoatar) April 3, 2017

Russell & S. Broadway - Reported boiler explosion affecting three bldgs w/debris. Collapse Rescue Task Force & @SLMPD on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/tqMBTp2Ty3 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 3, 2017



