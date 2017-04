PINE LAWN, MO. - Three men are dead following a triple shooting in Pine Lawn Wednesday morning.

The triple shooting occurred on the 4500 Block of Rosewood just after 10 a.m.

North County police are looking for a black Nissan Altima or a similar vehicle and an old white Chevy Impala with a spotlight on the driver’s side.





No other details have been released.

