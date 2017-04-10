3 in custody after bi-state police chase

ST. LOUIS - Three people have been taken into police custody following a bi-state police chase Monday morning. The chase started in East St. Louis, Illinois and ended near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri.

Police tried to stop the vehicle during a traffic stop and it fled. The driver eventually let out two passenger who were caught by St. Ann police, the driver then fled and was stopped by stop sticks near James S. McDonnell Blvd.

No other information has been made available.

