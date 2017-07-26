3 injured in East St. Louis apartment fire

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - Fire broke out early this morning at the Orr-Weathers Apartments on the 1400 block of Missouri in East St. Louis. Fire officials say the fire started in a fourth floor hallway and involved a couch and another piece of furniture. The fire marshall is looking into whether the fire started in the hallway or a nearby unit, which was vacant at the time of the fire.

The East St. Louis fire chief says three residents were hurt. Two were treated for minor burns and one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Chief Jason Blackmon says one firefighter had to be treated with oxygen due to smoke inhalation.

Several residents on the west end of the fourth floor, as well as on floors 5-8, were trapped in their units until firefighters could make their way through the building. Some described holding wet towels over their faces as protection from the smoke. Officials say a firefighter had to assist one resident from an upper-level unit in evacuating the building.

Firefighters have cleared the building and are now allowing most residents back inside. The residents who live in the 13 units on the fourth floor are not allowed back in their homes at this time, instead they're being directed to an adjacent community center. The Red Cross is coming in to help as well.

Orr-Weathers is an East St. Louis Housing Authority complex. Officials say many of the residents are elderly or disabled.

St. Louis City firefighters were also on scene to provide mutual aid.

