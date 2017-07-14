3 injured in shooting outside south St. Louis bar

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after three people were shot outside of a south St. Louis bar Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at a bar on the corner of South Broadway and Robert Avenue.

A man was shot in the thigh and a woman was shot in the side of her head. Both victims are in critical condition. The suspect later drove himself to the hospital after one of the victims returned gunfire at him. He’s listed in stable condition.

